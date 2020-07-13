Mayor: Decatur's economy is better than expected during coronavirus pandemic

UPDATE: Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling said the economy is doing better than expected in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Decatur Morgan Hospital President Kelli Powers said she hopes other areas follow Decatur in implementing mandatory masking ordinances. She also said the hospital has capacity right now, so people should seek medical treatment if they need it.

According to Powers, there are 26 inpatients with coronavirus in Decatur Morgan Hospital. She said four of them are in the ICU and one is on a ventilator.

Decatur Police Chief Nate Allen said the department will first educate people about the mandatory masking order, then warn them and issue citations if necessary. The order goes into effect on Monday at 5 p.m.

FROM EARLIER:

Officials in Morgan County are holding a news conference on Monday at 10 a.m. to discuss coronavirus cases in the area.

We expect to hear from Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling, Alabama Department of Public Health Administrator for the Northern District Judy Smith and Decatur Morgan Hospital President Kelli Powers.

