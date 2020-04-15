Huntsville’s Crestwood Medical Center says coronavirus peak on track for April 23

UPDATE: Dr. Pam Hudson with Crestwood Medical Center said the peak in cases is on track to happen on April 23. During the news conference, she urged people to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Hudson said suppliers are struggling to keep up with orders, but Crestwood has adequate supplies right now.

Chairman Strong said they’ve purchased some supplies that are coming directly through Huntsville International Airport.

FROM EARLIER:

Officials in the city of Huntsville and Madison County are discussing their response to the coronavirus pandemic in a news conference on Wednesday at Huntsville City Hall.

We expect to hear from Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong, Huntsville-Madison County Emergency Management Agency Director Jeff Birdwell and Crestwood Medical Center CEO Dr. Pam Hudson.

