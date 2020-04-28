Alabama stay-at-home order will expire April 30, be followed by ‘safer at home’ order

UPDATE: Gov. Ivey announced the stay-at-home order will expire on April 30 at 5 p.m., and a “safer at home” order will take effect at that time. The “safer at home” order will expire on May 15.

State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said the state has not met the 14-day sustained decline in coronavirus cases as stated in the White House’s plan for reopening states. He said this is why the state is not fully reopening.

Under the “safer at home” order, people are encouraged, but not ordered, to stay home and follow good sanitation practices.

Businesses may open but are subject to sanitation and social distancing guidelines. However, certain higher-risk businesses and activities are to remain closed.

All retail stores are allowed to open but must have a 50% occupancy rate and follow social distancing and sanitation rules.

Restaurants and breweries are still limited to take-out, curbside or delivery services.

Beaches may open, but no gatherings of 10 or more people are allowed. People must also maintain six feet of separation.

Elective medical procedures are allowed, and providers must follow rules and guidelines from public health officials. Hospitals and nursing homes must still restrict visitation.

Non-work gatherings are still limited to fewer than 10 people with six feet of separation between people. “Drive-in” gatherings are allowed if people stay in their cars with people from their own households.

Regular programming at senior citizen centers is still suspended, but meals may still be available through curbside pick-up or delivery.

Educational institutions, including schools and universities, are still closed for in-person instruction, excluding daytime “special activities programs,” the state says.

Child daycare facilities still must not allow 12 or more children in one room.

The following will remain closed under the “safer at home” order:

Entertainment venues (Ie. Night clubs, theaters and bowling alleys)

Athletic facilities and activities (Ie. Fitness centers and commercial gyms)

Close contact service providers (Ie. Barber shops, hair salons and tattoo providers)

