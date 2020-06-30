WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ivey extends Safer at Home order to July 31, gives update in Tuesday news conference

Gov. Kay Ivey is holding a news conference on Tuesday at 10 a.m. to provide an update about the state’s coronavirus response.
Ivey extended the state's current Safer at Home order until July 31, 2020 at 5 p.m. The order was originally set to expire on Friday at 5 p.m.
We’re also hearing on Tuesday from State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, Rep. Dexter Grimsley and Greenville Mayor Dexter McLendon.
The following rules remain the same under the extended order:
- ENTERTAINMENT VENUES (SUCH AS ARCADES, THEATERS, BOWLING ALLEYS) Open subject to social-distancing and sanitation rules and guidelines
- ATHLETIC ACTIVITIES Open subject to social-distancing and sanitation rules and guidelines
- EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTIONS Open subject to social-distancing and sanitation rules and guidelines
- CHILD DAY CARE FACILITIES Open subject to social-distancing and sanitation rules and guidelines
- SUMMER CAMP Remain open with rules and guidelines available
- INDIVIDUALS Encouraged to stay home and follow good sanitation practices
- EMPLOYERS Businesses may open subject to sanitation and social-distancing guidelines
- RETAIL STORES All retail stores open subject to 50% occupancy rate, social-distancing and sanitation rules
- MEDICAL PROCEDURES Allowed unless prohibited in the future by the State Health Officer to preserve resources necessary to diagnose and treat COVID-19; providers must follow COVID-19-related rules and guidance from state regulatory boards or public health authorities
- SENIOR CITIZEN CENTERS Regular programming still suspended except meals still available through curbside pick-up or delivery
- HOSPITALS AND NURSING HOMES Still must implement policies to restrict visitation
- NON-WORK GATHERINGS Still required to maintain 6 feet of distance between persons not from same household
- RESTAURANTS, BARS AND BREWERIES May open with limited table seating, 6 feet between tables and subject to additional sanitation rules and guidelines
- ATHLETIC FACILITIES (SUCH AS FITNESS CENTERS AND COMMERCIAL GYMS) Athletic facilities may open subject to social-distancing and sanitation rules and guidelines
- CLOSE-CONTACT SERVICE PROVIDERS Close-contact service providers (such as barber shops, hair salons, nail salons, tattoo services) may open subject to social-distancing and sanitation rules and guidelines
- BEACHES Open with no limit on gatherings. Must maintain 6 feet of separation.