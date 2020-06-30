WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ivey extends Safer at Home order to July 31, gives update in Tuesday news conference

Gov. Kay Ivey is holding a news conference on Tuesday at 10 a.m. to provide an update about the state’s coronavirus response.

Ivey extended the state's current Safer at Home order until July 31, 2020 at 5 p.m. The order was originally set to expire on Friday at 5 p.m.

We’re also hearing on Tuesday from State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, Rep. Dexter Grimsley and Greenville Mayor Dexter McLendon.

The following rules remain the same under the extended order: