WATCH LIVE: Gov. Kay Ivey gives update on coronavirus in Alabama

Gov. Kay Ivey is holding a joint press conference to provide further updates on Alabama’s efforts to combat coronavirus.
Joining the governor will be State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, Attorney General Steve Marshall and Dexter Avenue Baptist Church’s Rev. Cromwell A. Handy.
You can watch it here
