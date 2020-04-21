Gov. Ivey, executive committee looking at recommendations on how to reopen Alabama

UPDATE: Gov. Ivey said she has received recommendations to determine “when, how and in what way businesses will reopen” in Alabama. She said the state’s stay-at-home order remains in effect until April 30.

Ivey said she is working with an executive committee to open back up Alabama’s economy. They are examining recommendations, and no decisions have been made yet.

Currently, 28,000 Paycheck Protection Loans have been issued already in Alabama, totaling $4.9 billion.

“We’ve lost too many loved ones, and our lives have been turned upside down,” Ivey said. “I’m confident that better days are ahead."

State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said numbers have improved as people have stayed home and followed guidelines.

Ivey said the state is not testing enough people currently, but Harris said widespread testing won't be realistic for any state anytime soon.

Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington said the department is using a Cloud-based system to process unemployment applications. He asked the public to be patient.

Alabama Superintendent of Banking Mike Hill said Alabama ranks 19 of 50 states in payroll coverage.

