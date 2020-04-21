Clear

Gov. Ivey, executive committee looking at recommendations on how to reopen Alabama

Ivey said the state’s stay-at-home order remains in effect until April 30.

Posted: Apr 21, 2020 10:57 AM
Updated: Apr 21, 2020 11:32 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

UPDATE: Gov. Ivey said she has received recommendations to determine “when, how and in what way businesses will reopen” in Alabama. She said the state’s stay-at-home order remains in effect until April 30.

Ivey said she is working with an executive committee to open back up Alabama’s economy. They are examining recommendations, and no decisions have been made yet.

Currently, 28,000 Paycheck Protection Loans have been issued already in Alabama, totaling $4.9 billion.

“We’ve lost too many loved ones, and our lives have been turned upside down,” Ivey said. “I’m confident that better days are ahead."

State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said numbers have improved as people have stayed home and followed guidelines. 

Ivey said the state is not testing enough people currently, but Harris said widespread testing won't be realistic for any state anytime soon.

Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington said the department is using a Cloud-based system to process unemployment applications. He asked the public to be patient.

Alabama Superintendent of Banking Mike Hill said Alabama ranks 19 of 50 states in payroll coverage.

FROM EARLIER:

State officials are giving an update about coronavirus Tuesday at 11 a.m.

We expect to hear from Gov. Kay Ivey, State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, State Finance Director Kelly Butler, Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington and Alabama Superintendent of Banking Mike Hill.

The governor may provide new details on the reopening of Alabama's economy.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.

You can find more coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 5134

Reported Deaths: 175
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson68826
Mobile68033
Lee31115
Shelby2736
Chambers25713
Montgomery2313
Madison2024
Tallapoosa19312
Marshall1673
Tuscaloosa1531
Baldwin1173
Etowah1007
Walker900
Calhoun803
Houston702
Elmore691
Coffee640
Marion635
St. Clair570
Randolph563
Wilcox491
Russell480
Morgan480
Talladega471
DeKalb462
Cullman440
Chilton430
Pike410
Limestone400
Pickens400
Sumter400
Jackson392
Greene320
Bibb320
Lowndes310
Hale311
Marengo302
Autauga281
Dallas262
Macon262
Covington240
Lauderdale244
Clarke240
Coosa231
Blount220
Barbour220
Dale210
Clay190
Henry180
Franklin180
Choctaw170
Escambia160
Colbert161
Washington161
Butler140
Cleburne121
Cherokee120
Bullock110
Lawrence100
Lamar90
Monroe91
Conecuh90
Perry90
Winston90
Crenshaw60
Geneva40
Fayette30
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 7238

Reported Deaths: 152
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby183935
Davidson167519
Sumner51831
Williamson3576
Rutherford3287
Out of TN2731
Knox1934
Wilson1851
Montgomery1222
Hamilton11812
Robertson1160
Putnam963
Madison871
Tipton830
Bedford762
Cumberland580
Unassigned570
Fayette461
Dickson460
Washington460
Blount463
Sullivan451
Bradley371
Greene352
Maury340
Macon343
Gibson310
Marion281
Dyer280
Franklin271
Hawkins272
Sevier261
Grundy251
Loudon230
Cheatham220
Trousdale211
Coffee200
Marshall161
Lauderdale160
Jefferson160
Anderson161
Lawrence150
Carroll151
Smith141
Haywood131
Campbell131
DeKalb120
Cocke110
Monroe111
Scott110
Bledsoe100
Lincoln100
Obion91
McNairy90
Henry90
Cannon80
Chester80
Roane80
Hamblen81
Weakley80
Hardeman70
Overton70
Crockett60
Stewart60
McMinn60
Perry60
Humphreys60
Jackson60
Carter51
Clay50
Giles50
Warren50
Morgan50
Polk50
Claiborne50
Henderson40
Houston40
White40
Lake40
Hardin40
Grainger40
Benton40
Fentress40
Decatur40
Union30
Sequatchie30
Meigs30
Wayne20
Rhea20
Hickman20
Moore20
Lewis20
Johnson20
Unicoi10
Van Buren10
Hancock00

 

 

