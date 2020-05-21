Gov. Ivey issues amended Safer at Home order through July 3, will reopen more businesses

UPDATE: Gov. Kay Ivey issued an amended Safer at Home Order that includes an expanded list of businesses to reopen.

The order will be effective Friday, May 22, at 5 p.m. through Friday, July 3, at 5 p.m.

Ivey said our numbers are not as good as we could hope, and many nursing homes are still a hot bed for coronavirus.

On Friday, Alabama’s unemployment rate for April will be announced.

This week, the state made a deal with Apple and Google to use their contact tracing apps.

“It's now time that we move forward and further open our state,” Ivey said.

She said we need to learn to live with the new normal of dealing with coronavirus.

The state says new updates under the amended order include the following:

ENTERTAINMENT VENUES (SUCH AS ARCADES, THEATERS, BOWLING ALLEYS) Open subject to social-distancing and sanitation rules and guidelines

ATHLETIC ACTIVITIES Open subject to social-distancing and sanitation rules and guidelines

EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTIONS (Starting June 1 at 5 p.m.) Open subject to social-distancing and sanitation rules and guidelines

CHILD DAY CARE FACILITIES (Starting May 23 at 5 p.m.) Open subject to social-distancing and sanitation rules and guidelines

SUMMER CAMP (Starting May 23 at 5 p.m.) Remain open with rules and guidelines available

Gov. Kay Ivey is holding a news conference on Thursday to provide an update about the coronavirus pandemic.

Ivey is joined by State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris. They are expected to give an update about Alabama’s amended Safer at Home order that’s set to expire on Friday at 5 p.m.

Coronavirus cases have continued to climb while the state has been under the order. Harris said Butler, Mobile, Marshall and Franklin counties are experiencing outbreaks.

