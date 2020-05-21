Clear
Gov. Ivey issues amended Safer at Home order through July 3, will reopen more businesses

Credit: Office of Governor Kay Ivey

Gov. Kay Ivey issued an amended Safer at Home Order that includes an expanded list of businesses to reopen.

Posted: May 21, 2020 1:54 PM
Updated: May 21, 2020 2:50 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

UPDATE: Gov. Kay Ivey issued an amended Safer at Home Order that includes an expanded list of businesses to reopen.

The order will be effective Friday, May 22, at 5 p.m. through Friday, July 3, at 5 p.m.

Ivey said our numbers are not as good as we could hope, and many nursing homes are still a hot bed for coronavirus.

On Friday, Alabama’s unemployment rate for April will be announced.

This week, the state made a deal with Apple and Google to use their contact tracing apps.

“It's now time that we move forward and further open our state,” Ivey said.

She said we need to learn to live with the new normal of dealing with coronavirus.

The state says new updates under the amended order include the following:

  • ENTERTAINMENT VENUES (SUCH AS ARCADES, THEATERS, BOWLING ALLEYS) Open subject to social-distancing and sanitation rules and guidelines
  • ATHLETIC ACTIVITIES Open subject to social-distancing and sanitation rules and guidelines
  • EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTIONS (Starting June 1 at 5 p.m.) Open subject to social-distancing and sanitation rules and guidelines
  • CHILD DAY CARE FACILITIES (Starting May 23 at 5 p.m.) Open subject to social-distancing and sanitation rules and guidelines
  • SUMMER CAMP (Starting May 23 at 5 p.m.) Remain open with rules and guidelines available

FROM EARLIER:

Gov. Kay Ivey is holding a news conference on Thursday to provide an update about the coronavirus pandemic.

Ivey is joined by State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris. They are expected to give an update about Alabama’s amended Safer at Home order that’s set to expire on Friday at 5 p.m.

Coronavirus cases have continued to climb while the state has been under the order. Harris said Butler, Mobile, Marshall and Franklin counties are experiencing outbreaks.

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 13119

Reported Deaths: 529
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile1822106
Jefferson143383
Montgomery99427
Marshall6419
Lee46132
Tuscaloosa4318
Shelby41419
Franklin3995
Tallapoosa37959
Chambers33123
Butler31211
Madison2854
Baldwin2708
Elmore2267
Etowah22310
DeKalb2063
Coffee1841
Dallas1723
Walker1641
Sumter1645
Lowndes15510
Houston1493
Autauga1363
Calhoun1363
Morgan1321
Choctaw1293
Pike1210
Randolph1207
Marengo1186
Lauderdale1172
Russell1160
Colbert1102
Wilcox1086
Marion10810
Hale1062
Barbour961
St. Clair951
Clarke892
Pickens864
Greene864
Chilton831
Talladega822
Cullman710
Dale710
Limestone690
Jackson662
Bullock641
Washington625
Covington591
Macon582
Crenshaw522
Bibb521
Winston500
Henry481
Blount471
Escambia393
Lawrence350
Coosa331
Cherokee300
Clay272
Geneva260
Perry230
Monroe222
Conecuh220
Lamar150
Cleburne131
Fayette90
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 18412

Reported Deaths: 305
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Davidson417446
Shelby393687
Trousdale13844
Rutherford90619
Sumner76841
Bledsoe6071
Williamson49210
Tipton4072
Lake4030
Out of TN3864
Hamilton37713
Wilson3388
Knox3135
Robertson2980
Putnam2865
Bedford2574
Montgomery2162
Hardeman1830
Madison1622
McMinn12512
Loudon970
Fayette952
Cumberland941
Dickson930
Cheatham930
Macon933
Unassigned841
Bradley841
Blount763
Maury710
Washington700
Sevier682
Coffee630
Wayne630
Gibson591
Sullivan572
Hickman520
Monroe512
Lauderdale481
Greene462
Dyer450
Franklin431
Anderson371
Marion341
DeKalb320
Hawkins312
Grundy311
Haywood291
Smith291
Weakley270
Marshall261
Jefferson260
Carroll251
Hamblen242
Meigs220
Lawrence210
White210
Henry200
Cocke200
Carter191
Obion191
Overton180
Lincoln170
Morgan170
Campbell171
Warren160
Johnson150
Rhea150
Polk140
Crockett141
Cannon130
Perry130
Jackson130
Chester120
Giles120
Henderson120
McNairy120
Humphreys121
Scott110
Hardin101
Sequatchie90
Fentress90
Roane90
Claiborne80
Stewart80
Benton71
Houston70
Clay60
Grainger60
Decatur50
Union40
Van Buren40
Moore30
Unicoi30
Lewis20
Pickett20
Hancock10

 

 

