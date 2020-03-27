New Alabama health order closes more businesses, ends visitation at hospitals and nursing homes

A new Alabama health order will go into effect on Saturday at 5 p.m.

This order closes more businesses in the state. It also states all non-work-related gatherings of 10 people or more or non-work-related gatherings that can't maintain a six-foot distance between people are prohibited.

Also, there are no visitors allowed at hospitals and nursing homes, effective immediately. Non-essential medical, dental and surgical procedures are postponed until further notice.

Gov. Kay Ivey says she does not believe Alabama needs a full shelter in place order at this time due to coronavirus, and hopefully, not at any time. However, she says people can do so on their own if they feel it’s necessary.