Gov. Ivey allows close-contact providers, restaurants, bars, more to reopen on May 11

UPDATE: Ivey is extending the Safer at Home order and amending it with expanded openings from 5 p.m. on May 11 to 5 p.m. on May 22.
The following businesses are allowed to reopen under the amended Safer at Home order:
Close-contact service providers: (such as barber shops, hair salons, nail salons, tattoo services) may open subject to social-distancing and sanitation rules and guidelines
Beaches: Open with no limit on gatherings. Must maintain 6 feet of separation
Athletic facilities: (SUCH AS FITNESS CENTERS AND COMMERCIAL GYMS) Athletic facilities may open subject to social-distancing and sanitation rules and guidelines. Specified athletic activities are still not allowed
Restaurants, bars and breweries: May open with limited table seating, 6 feet between tables and subject to additional sanitation rules and guidelines
Non-work gatherings: Removing 10 person limit. Still required to maintain 6 feet of distance between persons not from same household
The following measures are staying the same under the amended Safer at Home order:
Individuals: Encouraged to stay home and follow good sanitation practices
Employers: Businesses may open subject to sanitation and social-distancing guidelines; certain higher-risk businesses and activities remain closed
Retail stores: All retail stores open subject to 50% occupancy rate, social-distancing and sanitation rules
Entertainment venues: (SUCH AS NIGHT CLUBS, THEATERS, BOWLING ALLEYS) Still closed
Medical procedures: Allowed unless prohibited in the future by the State Health Officer to preserve resources necessary to diagnose and treat COVID-19; providers must follow COVID-19-related rules and guidance from state regulatory boards or public health authorities
Senior citizen centers: Regular programming still suspended except meals still available through curbside pick-up or delivery
Educational institutions: Still closed to in-person instruction (except for daytime special activities programs)
Child day care facilities: Still must not allow 12 or more children in a room
Hospitals and nursing homes: Still must implement policies to restrict visitation
FROM EARLIER:
Gov. Kay Ivey is holding a news conference on Friday to provide an update on the coronavirus pandemic.
Ivey is joined by State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris. On Friday, she issued two supplemental states of emergency. You can see them here.
Stay with WAAY 31 for updates online and on air.
Related Content
- Gov. Ivey allows close-contact providers, restaurants, bars, more to reopen on May 11
- Gov. Ivey issues statewide orders closing beaches, restaurants, more
- Hartselle mayor asks Gov. Ivey to allow restaurants, other small businesses to reopen
- Close contact businesses reopen in parts of Tennessee
- Gov. Ivey, coronavirus task force working on plan to reopen Alabama
- Gov. Ivey to review recommendations on plan to reopen Alabama’s economy
- Gov. Ivey expected to discuss reopening Alabama during Tuesday news conference
- Gov. Ivey, executive committee looking at recommendations on how to reopen Alabama
- After temporarily closing, some Huntsville restaurants begin to reopen
- WATCH: Gov. Kay Ivey gives update on Alabama coronavirus fight