Gov. Ivey extends Alabama’s health order, mandatory masking to Nov. 8

Gov. Kay Ivey is extending the state’s current health order and mandatory masking for another five weeks, to expire on Sunday, Nov. 8 at 5 p.m.

The Safer at Home order was updated to allow patients and residents in hospitals and nursing homes visits from one caregiver or one visitor at a time. The rest of the order is staying the same.

Ivey made the announcement during a news conference with State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris on Wednesday at 11 a.m. The health order was previously set to expire on Oct. 2.

Ivey said during the news conference that the state has made progress, and the “numbers speak for themselves.”

The Alabama Department of Public Health added 1,015 new cases Wednesday morning to its dashboard for coronavirus data.

Ivey also said she is in agreement with the Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board rescinding its order to ban the sale of alcohol at restaurants and bars after 11 p.m. This happened during an emergency meeting Tuesday afternoon.

State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said less people being tested for coronavirus are receiving positive test results.

Harris also said the state is working on a plan to prioritize coronavirus vaccine distribution once it’s ready. He said distribution will be done in a public way with prioritization for those at the highest risk for illness or exposure.

You can watch Wednesday's news conference and find documents from the state below:

The WAAY 31 StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network is ready to track storms and keep your family safe. See it in action HERE and learn more about it HERE

2020-Health-Order-Update-No... by Ashley Thusius

Safer-at-Home-Order-9.29.20... by Ashley Thusius

9-30-18th-Supplemental-SOE-... by Ashley Thusius