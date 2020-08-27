Alabama’s Safer at Home order, mandatory masking extended through Oct. 2

Gov. Kay Ivey has extended Alabama’s Safer at Home order, which includes mandatory masking, to expire on Oct. 2 at 5 p.m.

Ivey made the announcement during a joint news conference Thursday morning with State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris.

The Safer at Home order was previously set to expire on Aug. 31.

"Individuals will be required to wear a mask or other facial covering when in public and in close contact with other people, as described in the order," the state says.

The order requires masks in schools and colleges, where possible, for employees and students in second grade and above.

“We all want to get back to normal and the way to do that is by wearing a mask” Ivey said.

She reiterated that she does not want to close businesses. She also said she’s been tested and received a negative result.

Harris said we’ve seen improvement in the numbers of new cases, deaths and hospitalizations since the masking requirement took effect. He also said the rate of people testing positive has declined to about 8% statewide.

“All of those are indicating that we have less transmission going on in the community,” Harris said.

He said they support Tuscaloosa in temporarily closing bars to limit the spread of coronavirus.

You can find Thursday’s news conference and the order below: