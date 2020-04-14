Clear
BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ivey, State Health Officer discuss coronavirus outbreak’s economic impact Full Story
SEVERE WX : Frost Advisory - Freeze Watch - Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ivey, State Health Officer discuss coronavirus outbreak’s economic impact

Credit: Office of Governor Kay Ivey

Stay with WAAY 31 for updates.

Posted: Apr 14, 2020 10:58 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris and Gov. Kay Ivey are providing Alabamians with an update on coronavirus Tuesday at 11 a.m.

Ivey is expected to address Sunday's storms and to discuss the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on Alabama’s economy.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.

Find more coverage of the coronavirus outbreak here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 53°
Florence
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 53°
Fayetteville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 50°
Decatur
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 51°
Scottsboro
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 55°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events