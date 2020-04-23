Lauderdale County officials urge public to follow coronavirus guidelines

UPDATE: Florence Police Chief Ron Tyler said people are getting restless, but we need to continue to follow guidelines. He said the department is receiving less calls right now.

Lauderdale County Commission Chairman Danny Pettus said the courthouse is open for limited access. If you buy a new vehicle, you have until May 15 to get a title without penalty.

Pettus said there is no mail charge for renewals, and they’ve also waived the fee when people pay with a credit card. He said the county encourages people to do what they can from home.

Florence Mayor Steve Holt said animal services is closed and is operating by appointment only. He said garbage and recycling collection is up by a lot right now.

Holt reminded people to stay home if they can. He also urged people to participate in the 2020 Census.

FROM EARLIER:

Officials in Lauderdale County are holding a news conference Thursday afternoon about the coronavirus pandemic.

We expect to hear from Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency Director George Grabryan, Florence Mayor Steve Holt, Lauderdale County Commission Chairman Danny Pettus, Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton and Florence Police Chief Ron Tyler.

