Health administrator: Morgan County sees increase in coronavirus cases, deaths

UPDATE: Alabama Department of Public Health Administrator for the Northern District Judy Smith said in Morgan County, there’s been a 50% increase since Friday in coronavirus cases.

She said there are 20 inpatients with coronavirus at Decatur Morgan Hospital.

Morgan County has had two more coronavirus deaths, but these are not yet reflected on the Alabama Department of Public Health's dashboard as of 8:42 a.m. Tuesday, according to Smith.

She said the blood supply shortage right now is critical and urged people to donate.

Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling said the city will host a blood drive in the next few weeks. He also mentioned the free coronavirus testing offered through Thursday at Epic Church. Learn more about this here.

Bowling and Smith urged people to keep following crucial guidelines, like wearing a face mask, social distancing and washing your hands.

Bowling said before going to Decatur City Hall, people should reach out by phone to the department they need service from. He also encouraged people to complete the 2020 Census and to support small businesses.

FROM EARLIER:

Officials in Morgan County are holding a news conference on Tuesday about the coronavirus pandemic.

Speakers include Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling and Alabama Department of Public Health Administrator for the Northern District Judy Smith.

