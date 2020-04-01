Decatur Morgan Hospital has tested 99 patients, with 5 positives

UPDATE: Decatur Morgan Hospital warns if you are sick, do not wait until it’s too late. Call your doctor or the hospital if you have coronavirus symptoms.

The hospital has tested 99 patients so far and has had 72 negative results and five positives. There are no inpatients with coronavirus at the hospital. Five patients are quarantining at home.

The hospital said it has a limited number of test kits, but commercial labs are helping to get results back more quickly. It has an adequate amount of personal protective equipment for workers right now.

Visitors are not allowed at the hospital, and when anyone enters, their temperature is taken. Only one entrance is open currently. There is also no self-serve food in the hospital's cafeteria.

Mayor Tab Bowling said city hall is open by appointment only. You can make an appointment here.

Police and firefighters are responding as normal. If you call 911, you should tell the dispatcher if you have coronavirus symptoms.

Garbage service is operating as usual, but recycling service is suspended.

City Council President Paige Bibbee said it could be detrimental if people don’t follow state and CDC guidelines. She urged people to take the spread of coronavirus seriously.

Bibbee also said officials in the city continue to be in contact with each other.

Pastor Crayton said local churches are being creative in ways to minister. They are using social media and doing bible studies on Zoom. He said there is also a drive-thru church where people stay in their vehicles and hear the pastor preach.

Crayton said the federal government is making funds available for churches to keep up during this time.

The city will hold another news conference on Friday at 10 a.m.

FROM EARLIER:

Officials in the City of Decatur are speaking at a news conference Wednesday morning about the area’s coronavirus response.

We expect to hear from City Council President Paige Bibbee, Pastor Darius Crayton of Bridge Builders International Church and a representative from Decatur Morgan Hospital.

