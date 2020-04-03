Decatur Morgan Hospital asks employees to wear masks during coronavirus outbreak

UPDATE: Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling said he was told by Decatur Morgan Hospital that it has one inpatient that tested positive for coronavirus. There are seven patients under investigation there.

At Decatur Morgan Hospital, 32 team members were tested for coronavirus. They all had negative results.

The hospital is now asking its team members to wear masks.

Bowling reminded the public to not become complacent with CDC and state guidelines, like social distancing. He also urged people to support local businesses by ordering takeout and buying gift cards.

Decatur Police Department Chief Nate Allen said if someone tried to purposely give someone coronavirus, they could face charges.

The department is still responding to calls. Allen urged people to ask the department any questions they may have.

Officers are enforcing the state health order. Allen said they want to first educate people and give a warning if someone violates it. He did say, however, if that doesn’t work, people can be cited.

Decatur Fire & Rescue Division Chief Tracy Thornton said firefighters are still responding to calls but are working to protect themselves and the community.

Extra cleaning measures are in place for the fire department’s equipment and stations.

Decatur Utilities said although it has suspended disconnects, people should still try to stay as current with payments as they can. Its lobby is currently closed, but its drive-thru is open. It also has service over the phone.

Decatur Utilities reminded people that the area’s water is safe to drink.

