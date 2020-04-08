Morgan County Emergency Management dealing with possible severe weather and coronavirus outbreak

UPDATE: Morgan County EMA Director Eddie Hicks said the department is dealing with possible severe weather and the coronavirus outbreak. He said they are prepared for the possibility of a tornado watch or warning.

Hicks said storm shelters will open Wednesday night, but there is no guarantee that social distancing guidelines will be able to be followed. If you have a mask, he said make sure to bring it with you.

Hicks said officials meet three times a week in the area to discuss the outbreak, and items like personal protective equipment.

Street & Environmental Services Department Director Rickey Terry said waste collection is considered “mission essential.” The department is running its normal schedule.

Terry said the department is adding more staff, and more waste is being collected right now. He urged people to put trash in bags, break down boxes and clean trash carts.

