Decatur mayor says coronavirus-related expenses have been low

UPDATE: Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling said coronavirus-related expenses for the city are low, but revenue loss is significant.

Morgan County Commission Chairman Ray Long said there were no problems reopening the courthouse Monday morning. He said people are being respectful of one another.

Long said there was a line of people waiting to get in when the courthouse opened Monday morning. He said there are tables outside for people to check in.

FROM EARLIER:

Decatur and Morgan County officials are holding a news conference Monday at 10 a.m. about the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on the area.

We expect to hear from Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling and Morgan County Commission Chairman Ray Long.

