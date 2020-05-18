Commission chairman says no problems at Morgan County Courthouse since reopening

UPDATE: Chairman Ray Long said there haven’t been any problems at the courthouse since it reopened to the public. He said there was a lot of people without appointments on Friday, which caused a long line for the license department. He urged people to make appointments if they can.

Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling said parks and recreation facilities are open, but some require appointments. Find more information here.

President and CEO of the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce John Seymour said they are working with members about paying dues, so they can continue to stay members. He said they should call the chamber with questions. The number is (256) 353-5312.

FROM EARLIER:

Decatur and Morgan County officials are holding a news conference on Monday at 1 p.m. about the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on the area.

We expect to hear from Morgan County Commission Chairman Ray Long and President and CEO of the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce John Seymour.

