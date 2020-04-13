Decatur-Morgan Hospital sees drop in inpatients during coronavirus pandemic

UPDATE: Decatur-Morgan Hospital tested 170 patients as of Monday morning, 116 in the emergency department, 46 in the inpatient setting and eight in the outpatient setting.

There were six positive tests in the hospital, and two patients who were tested elsewhere before being admitted to the hospital.

Through community testing and the drive-thru testing, there have been 142 patients tested. Of those, 133 were negative, three positive and six are pending.

The hospital said it’s had a 20% overall drop in inpatients.

Some employees were reassigned to other areas in need of help, and some are temporarily furloughed. The hospital said these employees keep their benefits and can file for unemployment benefits.

The hospital thanked the community for its support. It’s received donations of food and masks. It said it’s still in need of donated masks.

FROM EARLIER:

Officials in the city of Decatur and Morgan County are holding a news conference Monday morning about the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on the area.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.

Find more coverage on coronavirus here.