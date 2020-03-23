Officials with the City of Decatur and Morgan County are holding a news conference Monday morning to discuss their response to the coronavirus outbreak.
The conference begins at 10 a.m. at Decatur City Hall.
Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.
Tap here for more information on coronavirus and to sign up for WAAY 31’s daily coronavirus newsletter
Related Content
- WATCH LIVE: Decatur, Morgan County officials discuss coronavirus response
- Morgan County, Decatur City officials discuss coronavirus response
- Limestone County officials discuss preparations for coronavirus
- Lincoln County, TN officials discuss coronavirus impact
- Decatur Morgan Hospital staff uses protective gear during coronavirus outbreak
- Decatur, Morgan Co. to hold coronavirus update Monday
- Huntsville mayor to discuss city’s coronavirus response
- Huntsville Havoc season officially over in response to coronavirus crisis
- Alabama health and education officials discuss preparation for coronavirus
- Alabama public health officials discuss coronavirus, confirm new cases
Scroll for more content...