Morgan County Sheriff’s Office responding to more domestic violence calls during coronavirus shutdown

UPDATE: Morgan County Sheriff Ron Puckett says there are more domestic violence calls lately. He said there will hopefully be less when the state stay-at-home order is lifted.

Puckett said the jail is screening inmates prior to booking them. He said they hope to quarantine new people in jail before they go into the regular inmate population. He said officers are wearing masks in jail, and there have been no coronavirus cases there.

City of Decatur Landfill Director Wanda Tyler said the city suspended its recycling program. It used inmate labor for hand sorting, and they don't have that extra labor right now.

Tyler said they hope to resume the program as soon as possible. She said there has been a major increase in landfill activity. It’s increased by 25%.

Tyler also said more garbage is being collected while people are stuck at home.

FROM EARLIER:

Decatur and Morgan County officials are holding a news conference Friday morning about the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on the area.

We expect to hear from Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling, Morgan County Sheriff Ron Puckett and City of Decatur Landfill Director Wanda Tyler.

