Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

Decatur, Morgan County officials discuss response to coronavirus outbreak

There are 17 reported cases in Morgan County as of Monday morning.

Posted: Mar 30, 2020 10:04 AM
Updated: Mar 30, 2020 10:42 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

UPDATE: There are 17 reported cases in Morgan County as of Monday morning. One patient is still in the hospital.

Officials say they are seeing faster response times with getting results back. There is a smaller percentage of patients awaiting their test results. 

Decatur-Morgan Hospital says it has an adequate amount of personal protective equipment right now. There is a no visitation policy in place, and social distancing protocols are being used. 

Parks in the area are open, but playgrounds and basketball courts are closed. 

Decatur City Hall is open by appointment only. 

FROM EARLIER: 

Officials with the City of Decatur, Morgan County and Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce are holding a news conference on Monday about the area’s response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.

Tap here for more information on coronavirus and to sign up for WAAY 31’s daily coronavirus newsletter

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 61°
Florence
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 60°
Fayetteville
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 61°
Decatur
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 61°
Scottsboro
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 63°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events