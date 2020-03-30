Decatur, Morgan County officials discuss response to coronavirus outbreak

UPDATE: There are 17 reported cases in Morgan County as of Monday morning. One patient is still in the hospital.

Officials say they are seeing faster response times with getting results back. There is a smaller percentage of patients awaiting their test results.

Decatur-Morgan Hospital says it has an adequate amount of personal protective equipment right now. There is a no visitation policy in place, and social distancing protocols are being used.

Parks in the area are open, but playgrounds and basketball courts are closed.

Decatur City Hall is open by appointment only.

FROM EARLIER:

Officials with the City of Decatur, Morgan County and Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce are holding a news conference on Monday about the area’s response to the coronavirus outbreak.

