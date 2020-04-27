Decatur mayor, other Alabama mayors to discuss stay-at-home order with Gov. Ivey

UPDATE: Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling said he’ll be on a call Monday afternoon with other Alabama mayors and Gov. Kay Ivey to talk about plans for the state moving forward. He said the governor wants to know what the mayors think about reopening businesses in their communities.

Bowling also urged people to complete the 2020 Census, reach out to older neighbors and support local businesses by buying gift cards and ordering takeout. He said the household chemical collection day scheduled for May 9 is cancelled.

Morgan County Commission Chairman Ray Long said he’s asked courthouse employees to return to the building on Monday. The courthouse is expected to reopen on May 4.

Long said plans depend on what happens with the state’s stay-at-home order. Right now, there are no county employees who tested positive for coronavirus.

FROM EARLIER:

Decatur and Morgan County officials are holding a news conference Monday at 10 a.m. about the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on the area.

We expect to hear from Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling and Morgan County Commission Chairman Ray Long.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.

Find more coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.