19 people with coronavirus hospitalized in Decatur Morgan Hospital; 5 employees quarantining

UPDATE: Decatur Morgan Hospital President Kelli Powers said as of Monday, there are 19 people with coronavirus hospitalized at the facility. She said there are another 17 inpatients waiting on coronavirus test results.

There are four patients with coronavirus in the ICU and another patient presumed to have coronavirus there. Two of the inpatients are on ventilators.

Powers said as of Monday, the hospital has three employees with coronavirus and five employees are quarantining.

She also reminded that emergency rooms are open and they are taking every precaution to keep people safe. She urged people to continue to wear masks, sanitize and practice social distancing.

Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling said city hall is open, but people should reach out prior to visiting because many services can be done over the phone or online. He also urged people to complete the 2020 Census, saying the input helps the area receive federal funding.

Bowling also urged people to check on their neighbors.

Morgan County Commission Chairman Ray Long encouraged people to renew their tags and to get business licenses online, saying that the county has waived fees.

The next news conference is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 5 at 10 a.m.

FROM EARLIER:

Officials in Morgan County are holding a news conference about coronavirus on Monday at 10 a.m.

Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling, Decatur Morgan Hospital President Kelli Powers and Morgan County Commission Chairman Ray Long are speaking at the briefing.

As of Monday morning, there have been 3,327 total coronavirus cases confirmed in Morgan County.

You can watch the update below:

