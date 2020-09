Officials in Morgan County are holding a news conference about coronavirus on Monday at 1 p.m.

Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling, Morgan County Commission Chairman Ray Long and Alabama Department of Public Health Administrator for the Northern District Judy Smith are speaking at the briefing.

As of Monday morning, there have been 3,090 total coronavirus cases confirmed in Morgan County. Of those cases, 199 were confirmed in the last 14 days.

You can watch the update below: