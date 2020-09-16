Huntsville Hospital CEO waiting to see if Labor Day caused spike in coronavirus cases

UPDATE: Huntsville Hospital CEO David Spillers said there are 101 people with coronavirus hospitalized in the region, as of Wednesday. He said this is down from his last report.

Of those inpatients, Spillers says 32 are in ICUs and 16 are on ventilators.

In Madison County, there are 55 inpatients with coronavirus, with 19 in ICUs and nine on ventilators.

Spillers said the demand for coronavirus testing is around 250 tests a day, which is down from the peak around July 4. He said locally, the rate of people being tested and receiving positive results is at 9.4%, which is similar to the statewide average.

There will be a coronavirus testing clinic on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Union Chapel Church on Winchester Road in Huntsville.

Spillers said staffing is good for the hospital system, and there are 65 employees out for coronavirus-related reasons right now, which is down significantly.

He said he’s still concerned about the impact from Labor Day. He said it’ll take about 14 to 21 days following the holiday to see what the impact is and if there will be a spike in cases.

Spillers also expressed concerns about the recent return of face-to-face school in Madison County leading to a possible increase.

Also, during the news conference, Spillers urged people to start thinking about getting the flu shot. He said a meeting is scheduled for Thursday to discuss a plan for distribution once a coronavirus vaccine is ready.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle urged people to continue to take precautions, like hand washing and masking, because they’re working. He also reminded that there are two weeks left to complete the 2020 Census and urged participation.

FROM EARLIER:

Officials are holding a news conference about coronavirus Wednesday afternoon in Huntsville.

At noon, we expect to hear from Huntsville Hospital CEO David Spillers and Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle.

As of Wednesday morning, 6,956 total cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Madison County.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.

You can find more coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.