119 people with coronavirus hospitalized in Huntsville Hospital's North Alabama facilities

UPDATE: Huntsville Hospital CEO David Spillers said systemwide, there are 119 inpatients with coronavirus, which is down 16 from a week ago. Of those, 32 are in ICUs and 14 are on ventilators. The number of inpatients on ventilators is down seven from a week ago.

Spillers said hospitalizations continue to go down statewide and across the region.

There are 67 inpatients with coronavirus in Madison County's Huntsville Hospital facilities, with 19 in ICUs and nine on ventilators. Spillers said there are 10 inpatients with coronavirus at Crestwood Medical Center in Huntsville.

Spillers said the number of inpatients at Decatur Morgan Hospital did increase to 28. He said Marshall Medical Centers are down to seven inpatients with coronavirus, which is the lowest in a while.

There are eight inpatients with coronavirus at Helen Keller Hospital, six at Athens Limestone Hospital, three at Highlands Medical Center, three at Russellville and zero at the hospitals in Lawrence and Lincoln Counties.

Spillers said the demand for coronavirus testing remains low, and the system has only one drive-thru clinic this week Wednesday afternoon.

There are 75 Huntsville Hospital employees out for coronavirus-related reasons as of Wednesday, which Spillers said is about the same from a week ago and is manageable.

Spillers reminded people to wear masks properly, with them covering the mouth and nose. He also mentioned changes to hospital visitor and caregiver policies, which he said you can find on the individual hospitals' websites.

He said he is nervous about Labor Day weekend and in the past, holiday weekends have created spikes in the number of coronavirus cases.

John Hamilton with the City of Huntsville said we need to continue to be vigilant with sanitizing, wearing a mask and social distancing.

“The Labor Day weekend offers opportunities to not do it right...we’ve got to avoid that,” he said during the news conference on Wednesday.

The next news conference is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 9.

FROM EARLIER:

Officials are holding a news conference about coronavirus Wednesday afternoon in Huntsville.

At noon, we expect to hear from Huntsville Hospital CEO David Spillers, Huntsville-Madison County Emergency Management Director Jeff Birdwell and Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong.

As of Wednesday morning, 6,345 total cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Madison County.

