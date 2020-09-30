WATCH LIVE: Coronavirus update from Huntsville Hospital CEO, Huntsville mayor

Officials are holding a news conference about coronavirus Wednesday afternoon in Huntsville.

At noon, we expect to hear from Huntsville Hospital CEO David Spillers and Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle.

As of Wednesday morning, 8,005 total cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Madison County.

Also on Wednesday, Gov. Kay Ivey extended Alabama’s Safer at Home health order and mandatory masking for another five weeks, to expire on Sunday, Nov. 8 at 5 p.m.

