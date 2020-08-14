State: ‘Server issue’ causes delay for Alabama coronavirus data update

UPDATE: Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health addressed the state’s delay in updating its dashboard for coronavirus data on Friday.

“Due to a database server issue, the dashboard update at 10 a.m. today will be delayed. Please check back later for today's update,” the dashboard said Friday morning.

Landers said the department is working hard to put out accurate data.

“We are constantly refining our process,” she said during the news conference on Friday.

Landers said there’s been a statewide decline in the percentage of people testing positive for coronavirus. She said we’ve seen a flattening and minimal decline in numbers. She also said the face mask requirement is having a positive impact.

“I do believe that we are going in the right direction with this,” she said.

Landers said we need to continue to do this and also urged people to get the flu vaccine.

Starting next week, and for the next two weeks, the news conferences will only be on Mondays and Wednesdays at noon.

FROM EARLIER:

Officials are holding a news conference about coronavirus Friday afternoon in Huntsville.

At noon, we expect to hear from Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health and Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong.

You can find more coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.