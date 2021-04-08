WATCH: Coronavirus pandemic update for Huntsville

The Huntsville area COVID-19 team will hold a news conference and community briefing on Thursday, April 8, at 1 p.m. in the 1st floor Chambers of Huntsville City Hall.

Mayor Tommy Battle will address the expiration of the mask order on Friday and the City’s plans to continue masking in municipal offices.

EMA Director Jeff Birdwell will update the public on vaccination numbers and positive COVID-10 cases.

Huntsville Hospital’s Senior VP of Operations, Tracy Doughty, will discuss vaccine supply and testing.

