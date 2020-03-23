City of Huntsville gives update on coronavirus response

UPDATE: Three people have been hospitalized in Madison County for coronavirus, one at Huntsville Hospital's main campus and two others at the Madison campus. These three people are included in the 17 confirmed cases in Madison County.

At the news conference, it was announced the Huntsville non-profit, Neighborhood Concepts, Inc., is offering emergency loans to small businesses impacted by coronavirus. It says it will offer working capital loans up to $25,000. You can email jthornton@neighborhoodconcepts.org or call (256) 534-0075 Ext. 404 for more information.

FROM EARLIER:

The City of Huntsville is holding a news conference Monday at noon about the community’s coronavirus response.

At the meeting, we will hear from Madison County Emergency Management Director Jeff Birdwell, Huntsville Hospital CEO David Spillers, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle and Mary Ellen Judah with Neighborhood Concepts, Inc.

