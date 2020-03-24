Clear
City of Huntsville holds news conference about coronavirus

Dr. Pam Hudson with Crestwood Hospital said there were more than 600 tests collected Monday in Madison County.

Posted: Mar 24, 2020 12:05 PM
Updated: Mar 24, 2020 12:45 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Dr. Pam Hudson with Crestwood Hospital said there were more than 600 tests collected Monday in Madison County. She expects there to be more cases with the increased amount of tests. 

FROM EARLIER: 

The City of Huntsville is providing an update on Tuesday on the status of coronavirus in our community.

We expect to hear from the Madison County Emergency Management Agency director and Crestwood Hospital.

