City of Florence holds news conference about coronavirus response

The City of Florence held a news conference Monday afternoon about its coronavirus response.
Florence is not enacting a local state of emergency because there are no positive cases in Florence or Lauderdale County
Officials said operations will run as normal for now.
There are no restrictions on restaurants or businesses.
They are working on plans to possibly help people with utility bills who can’t work right now.
