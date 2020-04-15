Clear
Decatur police respond to less wrecks during coronavirus pandemic

Posted: Apr 15, 2020 9:58 AM
Updated: Apr 15, 2020 10:21 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

UPDATE: Decatur Police Chief Nate Allen said a decrease in traffic has led to a decrease in wrecks. He also said the department has enough personal protective equipment.

Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling reminded a coronavirus testing site is open at the Morgan County Health Department. Learn more about that here.

Decatur Parks and Recreation Director Jason Lake said the department has had a good response from the community. He said people can call with questions.

Lake said the department is only bringing in staff that can work under CDC guidelines.

Point Mallard campground is still open, and officials said its occupancy has stayed steady.

FROM EARLIER:

Officials in the city of Decatur are speaking Wednesday morning about their response to the coronavirus pandemic.

We expect to hear from Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling, Decatur Police Chief Nate Allen and Decatur Parks and Recreation Director Jason Lake.

