Morgan County seeing increase in unemployment claims

UPDATE: Morgan County Economic Development Association President and CEO Jeremy Nails said the office is currently working from home. He said companies are filing for emergency grants through SBA and Paycheck Protections Loans.

Nails said unemployment claims are rising each week.

Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling reminded the public to stay weather aware this weekend with the expected severe weather.

Bowling asked people to continue to practice social distancing. He also urged people to reach out to their council representatives with questions.

Bowling urged people to support local businesses by ordering takeout and buying gift cards.

Morgan County Commission Chairman Ray Long said employees working in the courthouse are practicing social distancing. He said we all need to do our part to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Long said you can go to the county’s website for online services. He said there’s been a great response with online services so far.

FROM EARLIER:

Officials in the city of Decatur are holding a news conference Friday morning about the impacts the coronavirus pandemic is having on the area.

We expect to hear from Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling, Morgan County Commission Chairman Ray Long and Morgan County Economic Development Association President and CEO Jeremy Nails.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.

Find more coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.