WATCH LIVE: Athens mayor, school superintendent speak about coronavirus outbreak

City of Athens officials are speaking about their response to coronavirus Monday afternoon.
Mayor William Marks is expected to provide an update about Monday’s State Task Force phone conference.
The city says Athens City Schools Superintendent Trey Holladay will provide an update about the district’s first day of eLearning.
We also expect to hear from Limestone County Emergency Management Agency representatives.
