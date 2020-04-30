Elective procedures, some furloughed workers returning to Athens-Limestone Hospital

UPDATE: Some furloughed healthcare workers will return to work on Monday when elective surgeries slowly start back.

Athens-Limestone Hospital has six patients with coronavirus that were admitted. All patients have been discharged except for one.

The Limestone County Courthouse will reopen May 11 and operate under the state health ordinance.

Senior center programs will not be open.

FROM EARLIER:

Athens-Limestone Hospital is holding a news conference Thursday afternoon about coronavirus.

Stay with WAAY 31 online and on air for updates.

Find more coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.