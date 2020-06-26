Limestone County officials stress coronavirus guidelines going into Fourth of July weekend

UPDATE: Hospital officials said we can’t stop following warnings from public health officials, especially heading into the Fourth of July weekend. They said there is a personal responsibility for everyone to do their part.

Officials also stressed the severity of the situation and said we’re in a worse place than we were in the beginning of the pandemic.

People are urged to avoid crowds, especially if in a high-risk group.

Local government officials are not considering a masking policy right now for when people are out in the public.

FROM EARLIER:

Athens Limestone Hospital officials and city and county officials are holding a news conference about coronavirus on Friday at 1:30 p.m.

We expect them to discuss local cases and precautions for the upcoming Fourth of July holiday.

