WATCH LIVE: Alabama’s Small Business Commission announces plan to reopen state

Alabama’s Small Business Commission is announcing its plan to reopen the state for business.
Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth tweeted a news conference will begin Friday at 10 a.m.
