Clear
BREAKING NEWS Alabama's first coronavirus case confirmed in Montgomery County Full Story

Alabama public health officials hold coronavirus briefing

Alabama health officials have confirmed a coronavirus case in Montgomery County.

Posted: Mar 13, 2020 9:57 AM
Updated: Mar 13, 2020 10:31 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

UPDATE: Alabama health officials have confirmed a coronavirus case in Montgomery County. Read more here

----------------

FROM EARLIER: 

The Alabama Department of Public Health is holding a news conference Friday morning about coronavirus, or COVID 19.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.

See more coronavirus stories HERE

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 60°
Florence
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 61°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 60°
Scottsboro
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 63°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events