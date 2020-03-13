Alabama public health officials hold coronavirus briefing

UPDATE: Alabama health officials have confirmed a coronavirus case in Montgomery County. Read more here
----------------
FROM EARLIER:
The Alabama Department of Public Health is holding a news conference Friday morning about coronavirus, or COVID 19.
