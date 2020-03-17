Alabama public health officials discuss coronavirus, confirm new cases

UPDATE: There are now 36 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Alabama, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. One of these cases is in Madison County.

The updates were posted to the ADPH website on Tuesday. It shows one case in Baldwin County, two in Elmore, one in Lee, 20 in Jefferson, one in Limestone, one in Madison, two in Montgomery, four in Shelby, one in St. Clair and three in Tuscaloosa.

ADPH officials state that so far, no deaths related to coronavirus have been confirmed.

Blount, St. Clair, Shelby, Tuscaloosa and Walker counties are under a health alert. All gatherings of 25 people or more that can't maintain a 6-foot distance between attendees are prohibited in these areas for one week.

Effective Wednesday in those counties, all senior citizen centers will be closed. The closure of all private schools, pre-schools, and K-12 schools will be in effect until April 6. Officials urge nursing homes to deny visitors. There will also be no-on property consumption for restaurants for one week, effective Tuesday.

Officials say social distancing is the best thing we can do currently. They do however, say donating blood is an acceptable reason to be out.

According to the department, grocery store trips are acceptable, but there is a need to buy large volumes of food and there is no supply chain shortage in food.

People are urged to remember to check in on those who are most vulnerable. They're also urged to stay home when sick.

The health department says three to four months is a reasonable place to start for how long the outbreak will last, based on numbers in China.

-----------

FROM EARLIER:

The Alabama Department of Public Health is holding a news conference Tuesday morning about coronavirus in the state.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.

Find more coverage of the coronavirus outbreak here.