Alabama health department discusses statewide health orders

UPDATE: Gov. Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Public Health issued statewide health orders on Thursday to help contain the spread of coronavirus. This affects restaurants, bars, beaches and more. Find details here.

FROM EARLIER:

The Alabama Department of Public Health is holding a news conference Thursday about coronavirus in the state.

Tap here for more information on coronavirus and to sign up for WAAY 31’s daily coronavirus newsletter

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates