Alabama health department discusses statewide health orders

The state has issued health orders impacting restaurants, bars, beaches and more.

Posted: Mar 19, 2020 2:01 PM
Updated: Mar 19, 2020 3:09 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

UPDATE: Gov. Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Public Health issued statewide health orders on Thursday to help contain the spread of coronavirus. This affects restaurants, bars, beaches and more. Find details here.

FROM EARLIER: 

The Alabama Department of Public Health is holding a news conference Thursday about coronavirus in the state.

