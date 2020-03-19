UPDATE: Gov. Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Public Health issued statewide health orders on Thursday to help contain the spread of coronavirus. This affects restaurants, bars, beaches and more. Find details here.
FROM EARLIER:
The Alabama Department of Public Health is holding a news conference Thursday about coronavirus in the state.
Tap here for more information on coronavirus and to sign up for WAAY 31’s daily coronavirus newsletter
Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates
Related Content
- Alabama health department discusses statewide health orders
- Alabama health and education officials discuss preparation for coronavirus
- Alabama public health officials discuss coronavirus, confirm new cases
- WATCH: Alabama Department of Public Health coronavirus briefing
- Alabama health department urges delaying dental work due to coronavirus
- Alabama public health officials hold coronavirus briefing
- Alabama Department of Public Health: No confirmed cases of coronavirus in state
- 12 cases of coronavirus confirmed by the Alabama Department of Public Health
- 3 coronavirus sample collection sites set up in the Shoals with Alabama Department of Public Health
- Gov. Ivey issues statewide orders closing beaches, restaurants, more
Scroll for more content...