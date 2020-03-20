Alabama education officials say no state report cards for schools this year due to coronavirus

UPDATE: Alabama public schools will not administer anymore state assessments this year.

There will also be no state report cards, as there will not be an accountability update for schools this year.

State education officials say this will relieve the burden off of educators and administrators. They say prior to the state-mandated school closure, there were low attendance rates at some schools due to anxiety among parents about coronavirus.

FROM EARLIER:

The Alabama Department of Education held a news conference on Friday about state schools and student testing during the coronavirus pandemic.

State Superintendent of Education Dr. Eric Mackey spoke at the conference.

