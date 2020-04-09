‘Every day counts’: Huntsville leaders urge people to follow coronavirus guidelines

UPDATE: Dr. Pam Hudson with Crestwood Medical said every day counts, and people cannot let up.

She also reminded masks are only effective when covering your mouth and nose. Also, continue to social distance.

Crestwood has 11 coronavirus-positive inpatients and 11 under investigation.

Huntsville City Administrator John Hamilton said help from the community, like people sewing masks, has been a big help.

Hamilton said keep following guidelines, and we’ll continue to flatten the curve and win this fight. He reminded the city is open for business and will keep providing public safety, garbage pickup, and have crews fixing potholes.

Hamilton said people should take advantage of online and phone services.

FROM EARLIER:

Officials in Huntsville are speaking Thursday about the impacts the coronavirus outbreak is having on the area.

We expect to hear from Huntsville City Administrator John Hamilton, Madison County EMA Director Jeff Birdwell and Crestwood Medical CEO Dr. Pam Hudson.

