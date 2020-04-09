UPDATE: Dr. Pam Hudson with Crestwood Medical said every day counts, and people cannot let up.
She also reminded masks are only effective when covering your mouth and nose. Also, continue to social distance.
Crestwood has 11 coronavirus-positive inpatients and 11 under investigation.
Huntsville City Administrator John Hamilton said help from the community, like people sewing masks, has been a big help.
Hamilton said keep following guidelines, and we’ll continue to flatten the curve and win this fight. He reminded the city is open for business and will keep providing public safety, garbage pickup, and have crews fixing potholes.
Hamilton said people should take advantage of online and phone services.
FROM EARLIER:
Officials in Huntsville are speaking Thursday about the impacts the coronavirus outbreak is having on the area.
We expect to hear from Huntsville City Administrator John Hamilton, Madison County EMA Director Jeff Birdwell and Crestwood Medical CEO Dr. Pam Hudson.
Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.
Find more coverage of the coronavirus outbreak here.
Related Content
- ‘Every day counts’: Huntsville leaders urge people to follow coronavirus guidelines
- Madison County leaders urge public to follow CDC, state coronavirus guidelines
- City of Huntsville leaders address coronavirus concerns
- Huntsville leaders hold news conference on community coronavirus response
- New guidelines announced for Alabama unemployment benefits during coronavirus pandemic
- Huntsville pulmonologist addresses coronavirus concerns for people with asthma
- Alabama health department urges delaying dental work due to coronavirus
- Decatur Morgan Hospital urges public to take coronavirus outbreak seriously
- Huntsville St. Patrick's Day parade cancelled amid coronavirus fears
- FDA changes blood donation guidelines amid urgent need for blood during coronavirus pandemic