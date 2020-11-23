WATCH: Alabama health officials give updates on coronavirus vaccine, treatment plans

State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mary McIntyre at 11 a.m. Monday about Alabama's coronavrus vaccination plan, therapeutics, and Thanksgiving holiday recommendations.
Watch it below and on WAAY 31.
Stay with WAAY 31 for updates
State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mary McIntyre at 11 a.m. Monday about Alabama's coronavrus vaccination plan, therapeutics, and Thanksgiving holiday recommendations.
Watch it below and on WAAY 31.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|30318
|491
|Mobile
|19260
|356
|Tuscaloosa
|12446
|148
|Madison
|12204
|146
|Montgomery
|12000
|232
|Shelby
|9712
|76
|Baldwin
|8199
|84
|Lee
|7504
|64
|Morgan
|6104
|47
|Calhoun
|5964
|113
|Etowah
|5857
|64
|Marshall
|5794
|53
|Houston
|5033
|38
|DeKalb
|4608
|35
|Cullman
|4096
|36
|Limestone
|4008
|44
|St. Clair
|3960
|55
|Elmore
|3910
|61
|Lauderdale
|3783
|53
|Walker
|3480
|96
|Talladega
|3340
|42
|Colbert
|2943
|41
|Jackson
|2905
|24
|Blount
|2754
|36
|Autauga
|2617
|39
|Franklin
|2436
|33
|Coffee
|2303
|15
|Dale
|2254
|54
|Dallas
|2196
|31
|Russell
|2175
|3
|Chilton
|2161
|37
|Covington
|2123
|33
|Escambia
|1940
|31
|Tallapoosa
|1685
|90
|Chambers
|1675
|48
|Clarke
|1549
|19
|Pike
|1547
|14
|Marion
|1339
|35
|Winston
|1225
|23
|Lawrence
|1214
|36
|Geneva
|1167
|8
|Marengo
|1164
|24
|Barbour
|1160
|10
|Pickens
|1141
|18
|Bibb
|1136
|17
|Butler
|1133
|41
|Randolph
|995
|21
|Cherokee
|985
|24
|Hale
|915
|31
|Washington
|898
|18
|Clay
|888
|23
|Henry
|838
|6
|Fayette
|831
|16
|Lowndes
|785
|29
|Monroe
|768
|11
|Cleburne
|742
|14
|Crenshaw
|700
|30
|Macon
|694
|20
|Bullock
|689
|19
|Conecuh
|668
|14
|Perry
|668
|6
|Wilcox
|623
|18
|Lamar
|622
|7
|Sumter
|553
|22
|Choctaw
|417
|13
|Greene
|399
|17
|Coosa
|306
|4
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|45436
|634
|Davidson
|40436
|402
|Knox
|17413
|137
|Rutherford
|16668
|150
|Hamilton
|15723
|135
|Williamson
|10503
|73
|Sumner
|9016
|134
|Wilson
|6924
|74
|Out of TN
|6687
|48
|Montgomery
|6144
|81
|Sullivan
|5946
|89
|Putnam
|5722
|79
|Washington
|5502
|98
|Maury
|5419
|57
|Blount
|5080
|55
|Madison
|5064
|104
|Bradley
|4768
|33
|Sevier
|4585
|30
|Unassigned
|4163
|14
|Robertson
|3525
|50
|Tipton
|3451
|36
|Hamblen
|3282
|57
|Dyer
|3071
|49
|Gibson
|2977
|61
|Greene
|2818
|68
|Anderson
|2715
|25
|Dickson
|2644
|27
|Coffee
|2608
|41
|Carter
|2509
|51
|Bedford
|2503
|28
|Obion
|2503
|47
|Lawrence
|2496
|32
|Cumberland
|2400
|35
|McMinn
|2322
|55
|Warren
|2265
|17
|Hardeman
|2203
|37
|Roane
|2177
|23
|Loudon
|2165
|17
|Jefferson
|2126
|31
|Fayette
|2121
|37
|Weakley
|2059
|34
|Lauderdale
|1987
|21
|Monroe
|1970
|42
|Franklin
|1896
|31
|Trousdale
|1890
|12
|Wayne
|1793
|10
|Hawkins
|1782
|34
|Henderson
|1780
|30
|Macon
|1757
|27
|Hardin
|1709
|25
|White
|1664
|17
|Marshall
|1631
|17
|Carroll
|1628
|32
|Haywood
|1591
|29
|Rhea
|1555
|30
|Cocke
|1539
|28
|Overton
|1500
|34
|Campbell
|1465
|21
|Cheatham
|1463
|16
|Lincoln
|1444
|13
|Henry
|1415
|17
|McNairy
|1372
|32
|Smith
|1369
|19
|Johnson
|1367
|21
|Giles
|1342
|42
|Fentress
|1162
|19
|Lake
|1144
|5
|Bledsoe
|1140
|5
|Crockett
|1109
|25
|Hickman
|1094
|17
|DeKalb
|1082
|20
|Marion
|1031
|17
|Chester
|979
|19
|Scott
|940
|7
|Grainger
|913
|14
|Decatur
|910
|12
|Unicoi
|771
|23
|Claiborne
|750
|9
|Benton
|749
|14
|Grundy
|734
|14
|Lewis
|704
|11
|Cannon
|696
|2
|Union
|686
|5
|Jackson
|657
|9
|Morgan
|654
|6
|Humphreys
|640
|7
|Polk
|629
|14
|Houston
|568
|19
|Stewart
|546
|14
|Clay
|524
|18
|Sequatchie
|489
|5
|Meigs
|459
|12
|Perry
|455
|20
|Moore
|365
|2
|Pickett
|365
|12
|Van Buren
|338
|2
|Hancock
|145
|3