WATCH: Alabama National Guard flies over hospitals in Madison, Morgan counties to thank frontline workers

The Alabama National Guard did flyovers in Madison and Morgan counties on Thursday to thank workers on the frontline battling coronavirus.
A KC-135R Stratotanker aircraft from the 117th Air Refueling Wing flew over Decatur Morgan, Madison, Huntsville and Crestwood hospitals.
Decatur flyover; Credit: Donna Sims
WAAY 31 caught video at the different locations. If you took video and would like to share it, email it to share@waaytv.com.
I’m on the roof of Madison Hospital waiting for The Alabama National Guard to flyover in just a few minutes! @WAAYTV pic.twitter.com/vDq6lIXncL
— Sierra Phillips (@sierraWAAY31) May 7, 2020
