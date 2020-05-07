WATCH: Alabama National Guard flies over hospitals in Madison, Morgan counties to thank frontline workers

The Alabama National Guard did flyovers in Madison and Morgan counties on Thursday to thank workers on the frontline battling coronavirus.

A KC-135R Stratotanker aircraft from the 117th Air Refueling Wing flew over Decatur Morgan, Madison, Huntsville and Crestwood hospitals.

Decatur flyover; Credit: Donna Sims Decatur flyover; Credit: Donna Sims

WAAY 31 caught video at the different locations. If you took video and would like to share it, email it to share@waaytv.com.