WATCH: Alabama Department of Public Health coronavirus briefing

The Alabama Department of Public Health is holding a Friday afternoon news conference to discuss coronavirus.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com HERE for the latest accurate information on coronavirus

View it here

If it doesn't play automatically, check these tips:

Microsoft Edge

Microsoft Edge is the easiest way to view the live webcast. It does not require an extension and can be accessed directly at the stream link. Click the magnifying glass next to the Windows Start button. Type Edge. Select Microsoft Edge browser. Open http://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/alphtn/index.html in the Edge browser. Click View Today’s Live Webcast link. Select the Click Here link next to Watch Webcast. Click Keep going in Microsoft Edge if prompted.

Google Chrome

If you are viewing the live webcast in Google Chrome, you will need to add the Play HLS M3u8 extension. Visit https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/play-hls-m3u8/ckblfoghkjhaclegefojbgllenffajdc?hl=en to add the extension, and select the blue “Add to Chrome” box in the top right corner. Close and re-open Chrome and then go to http://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/alphtn/index.html . Click View Today’s Live Webcast link. Select the Click Here link next to Watch Webcast.

Firefox

If you are viewing the live webcast in Firefox, you will need to add either the HLS.js Playback extension or the Native MPEG-DASH + HLS Playback extension. Visit the Firefox Browser Add-ons page at https://addons.mozilla.org/en-US/firefox/search/?q=hls.js%20playback&platform=WINNT&appver=72.0.2 to add either extension. Close and re-open Firefox and then go to http://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/alphtn/index.html . Click View Today’s Live Webcast link. Select the Click Here link next to Watch Webcast.

VLC Player

If you are viewing the webcast with a VLC player, click the magnifying glass icon on your bottom toolbar and type VLC. If you do not have the player, you will need to have it installed prior to accessing the webcast. Once the player opens, click CTRL+N, or select Media, Open Network Stream from the toolbar menu, copy and paste the streaming link http://video1.adph.state.al.us:1935/live/live/playlist.m3u8 into the network URL textbox, and click play.