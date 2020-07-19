Village Pizza, Big Ed's Pizza both temporarily close after employees test positive for coronavirus

Two popular pizza parlors are temporarily closing their doors after they both reported employees who tested positive for coronavirus.

On Sunday, Village Pizza in Athens announced on Facebook that an employee who was at work on Sunday, July 12, tested positive. They said that employee had not returned to work since that date.

They are temporarily closing "so that employees can be tested and to extensively sanitize." The restaurant did not note a potential reopening date.

Big Ed's Pizza in Huntsville made a similar announcement on Saturday afternoon. They said in a statement that they learned that day that an employee had tested positive for the virus.

The shop will be closed for sanitizing and they said they hope to be back open by Wednesday, July 22. They added that all employees will be tested for the virus and extra precautions were being put in place.