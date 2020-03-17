Veteran concerned after Redstone Arsenal shuts down pharmacy, employee tests positive for coronavirus

WAAY 31 is hearing from a Vietnam war veteran who depends on the Fox Army Health Center on Redstone Arsenal.

The pharmacy closed its doors Tuesday after Redstone Arsenal officials confirmed an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Fox Army Health Center serves about 13,000 patients, those patients now need to find a different pharmacy for their prescriptions. Redstone Arsenal tells WAAY31 the employee diagnosed with coronavirus has not been to work since Wednesday, March 11.

Officials say other employees who were in contact with the sick employee have been sent home and are being monitored. If the employees don't show symptoms for 14 days, they will be allowed to return to work.

The pharmacy is the only portion closed at the health center.

Officials say transferring a prescription to another pharmacy is a process where the arsenal will help work with patients.

Bob Melvin, a Vietnam veteran, spoke with WAAY 31 over the phone. He says he's depended on the health center for 33 years. He planned on going to the pharmacy tomorrow but now can't, and needs his medicine.

"Probably a week and maybe a few days beyond a week we would have medicine at home, but at that point, then there would be no more that we depend upon," Melvin said. "I think confusing. Scary would be 5 to 10 days from now but confusing now as to how we prepare for the 5 days down the road."

The pharmacy is being cleaned and is expected to open on March 25th.

Patients can still visit other parts of the health center, just not the pharmacy.

If you need to transfer a prescription, you can call 256-955-8888.

